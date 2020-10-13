Government asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers' benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth of the sector.

Addressing a digital conference, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said: "The crop protection industry should share propositions to make crop protection products which are newer, safer and more effective, for the benefit of the farmers".

Indian agro-chemicals industry is a champion sector and is all set and open to align with best international practices and regulatory reforms, a statement issued by the industry body quoted the minister as saying.

Rupala said the government is also looking at a cluster approach for imparting quality education and extension services for the farmers and asked the industry to support this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, National Rainfed Area Authority CEO Ashok Dalwai said India needs to be the market hub as the country has a virtuous infrastructure and regulatory system to promote the sector.

Going forward, globally accepted policy incentives such as data protection, digital technology (drones and services solutions) from industry and channel partners will help achieve the goals, he added.

Additional Secretary in Fertilizers and Chemicals Ministry Samir Kumar Biswas said: "Government and the industry would work together to bring the recommendations and international best practices to achieve national goals".

India needs new molecules, which are safe and effective.

The industry needs to come forward and submit the list of such molecules, including higher active ingredients aligned with international standards, Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra noted.

However, CropLife India Chairman K C Ravi said there is a need for "a predictable, stable and science-based policy and regulatory regime for the proper growth of the crop protection sector".

He pitched for a forward-looking progressive Pesticide Management Bill 2020, which promotes innovation and new product introduction to address the current and upcoming challenges faced by the farmers.