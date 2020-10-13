STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LVB board to meet on October 15 to discuss crucial rights issue

Published: 13th October 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Beleaguered private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Monday said that its Board of Directors will meet  on October 15 to discuss a proposal to issue shares to existing shareholders on a rights basis. 

The cash-strapped lender has been hit by management trouble too in the recent past, with its annual general meeting on September 25 ending with its shareholders rejecting the appointment of seven directors on the Board, including its chief executive officer S Sundar and promoters K R Pradeep and N Saiprasad. 
Following this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed a three-member team to run the bank under Meeta Makhan as chairperson and Shakti Sinha and Satish Kumar Kalra as members.

In a disclosure filed with the stock exchanges on Monday, the lender said, “A meeting of the board will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 to consider and approve the issue of securities of the bank to existing shareholders of the bank on rights issue”. 

According to the resolution of the Board and the lender’s shareholders in August and September respectively, the bank may raise funds by way of equity shares and other instruments through various modes, including further public offer, rights issue or qualified institutions placement for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Last week, the lender also said it has received a non-binding offer from Aion-backed non-banking finance company Clix group for a merger. According to experts, if the merger with Clix materialises, the networth of the bank will more than double to Rs 3,100 crore from the current Rs 1,200 crore. Clix Capital has a networth of Rs 1,900 crore currently. 

LVB has been troubled by high non-performing asset (NPA) levels in the recent past and subsequent regulatory restrictions since last year. In September 2020, the Board of Directors approved fundraising plans for Rs 1,500 crore and to increase foreign shareholding to up to 74 per cent from 12.35 per cent.

According to the most recent data, as of the end of June, its gross non-performing assets stood at a massive 25.40 per cent, against 17.30 per cent a year ago. It had recorded a net loss of Rs 112.28 crore in the first quarter of FY21. 

