STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty start on tepid note; UltraTech Cement top gainer

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Published: 13th October 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a cautious note on Tuesday as market participants preferred to book profits at higher levels after an eight-session market rally.

After opening on a negative note, the 30-share BSE index was trading 12.17 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 40,605.97, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 4.40 points or 0.04 per cent to 11,935.35.

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Titan, ITC, Kotak Bank and L&T.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex closed 84.31 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 40,593.80, while Nifty rose 16.75 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 11,930.95.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 615.17 crore on a net basis on Monday.

"The recent recovery in the market was led by expectations of fiscal stimulus from the government, which has failed to cheer the market sentiments.

We expect the market to consolidate with downward pressure for next few sessions," said Arjun Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the positive territory.

Stock exchanges in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, US equities extended their gains in the overnight session mainly led by healthy buying in select technology stocks and growing expectations about higher fiscal stimulus post election, he noted.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.07 per cent higher at USD 41.75 per barrel.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp