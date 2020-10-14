STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zerodha’s Kamath bros top self-made rich list

The duo saw their wealth increase by 58 per cent in the last year as their firm grew to become India’s largest stockbroker by number of clients.

Published: 14th October 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a wealth of Rs 24,000 crore, Nithin Kamath, 40, and Nikhil Kamath, 34, the co-founder brothers of online trading platform Zerodha, have grabbed the top spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020. The duo saw their wealth increase by 58 per cent in the last year as their firm grew to become India’s largest stockbroker by number of clients.

Oyo’s Ritesh Agarwal, 26, meanwhile, saw his wealth decline by 40 per cent or Rs 3,000 crore as the hospitality industry took the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic. With a wealth of Rs 4,500 crore, Agarwal still remains the youngest in the list. “The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the hospitality business, globally and temporarily applied breaks to Oyo’s growth story,” Hurun India said in a statement. 

Divyank Turakhia, 38, ranks second with a wealth of Rs 14,000 crore. He became a billionaire in 2016, after Media.net, a company that he founded in 2010, was sold for $1 billion. He is currently on a break and searching for the next big opportunity.

Amod Malviya, 39, Sujeet Kumar, 40, and Vaibhav Gupta, 40, of B2B commerce company Udaan are placed in the third position. Their wealth increased by 274 per cent to Rs 13,100 crore. For the second consecutive year, each of them are the biggest wealth gainers on the list. 

With a wealth of Rs 7,800 crore, Riju Ravindran, 39, of online education platform Byju’s secured the sixth spot. Co-founders of Flipkart Binny Bansal, 37, and Sachin Bansal, 39, with a wealth of Rs 7500 crore each share the seventh position.Since their exit from Flipkart, Binny has invested in several start-ups while Sachin has co-founded, and is CEO of, Navi, a neo-bank start-up based in Bengaluru.

“Some of them have fully or partly exited their core businesses and are setting up investment funds and backing other young entrepreneurs. This will have a compounding effect on the growth of disruptive entrepreneurship in India,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD, Hurun India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp