ADNOC can trade 50% of oil in SPR facility

Cabinet approves commercial trading of 50% of crude oil stored in the Mangaluru strategic petroleum reserve

Published: 15th October 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod for UAE oil major Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to export up to half of the crude oil in India’s strategic petroleum reserve at Mangaluru. ADNOC has hired half of the new 1.5 million tonne-capacity underground crude oil storage facility, but up to now, was allowed to commercially trade only 35 per cent of the crude oil stored in the facility. 

The standing conditions as per the governing agreements are that if ADNOC is to export the remaining 15 per cent, it needs the explicit permission of the Indian government—which has now been given.
The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials say that this increased flexibility will encourage the oil major to store more of its oil in India’s three strategic petroleum reserves—the other two of which are located in Padur (2.5 million tonnes) and Vishakapatnam (1.33 million tonnes). 

While ADNOC has not stored any oil in the Padur facility, where too it has hired half of the capacity, but the reserves at Mangaluru are full. The sharp fall in crude oil prices since the outbreak of the pandemic has allowed India to buy the crucial crude oil on the cheap and store it in its new strategic reserves. 

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, the CCEA on Wednesday also gave its post-facto approval for the amount spent by the Ministry of Petroleum on buying such crude oil, which has come up to Rs 3,874 crore.

According to the minister, India saved over Rs 5,000 crore when it used the two-decade low international oil prices during  April-May to fill up its three SPRs. According to officials, India purchased 16.71 million barrels (mbbl) of crude in April-May 2020.

As for the crude oil stored by ADNOC through its deal with the Indian government, while it bears the cost of oil stored in the facilities, India has first right over it in case of any emergency. However, the government has exempted ADNOC’s trading from such reserves from taxes. Allowing ADNOC to export 50 per cent of its oil from the SPRs is similar to the model followed by countries such as Japan and South Korea.

