CCEA nod for demerger of NMDC’s Nagarnar unit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ‘in-principle’ approval to the demerger of Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) from National Minerals Development Corporation (NMDC) Ltd. and the strategic disinvestment of the demerged NSP by selling the entire stake of the government in it to a strategic buyer.

“After the demerger, NSP shall be a separate company and the management of NMDC and NSP shall be accountable for their respective operations. With demerger, NMDC can focus on its core activities of mining,” said an official statement from the Union government detailing the advantages of the proposal to demerge NSP into a separate company before its disinvestment.

NSP is a three million ton per annum (mta) Integrated Steel Plant being set up by state-run NMDC at Nagarnar, Bastar District, Chhattisgarh in an area of 1980 acres at a revised estimated cost of Rs 23,140 crore as on July 14, 2020. As on date, NMDC has invested Rs 17,186 crore on the project out of which Rs 16,662 crore is from NMDC’s own funds and Rs 524 crore has been raised from the bond market.

With the approval, CCEA has amended its earlier decision taken on October 27, 2016, to disinvest the Nagarnar Steel Plant as a unit of NMDC. The CCEA noted that the process of demerger and disinvestment will be initiated in parallel and disinvestment of NSP is likely to be completed by September 2021.

“The proposal to demerge the NSP into a separate company before its disinvestment has the following advantages: With demerger, NMDC can focus on its core activities of mining; NSP shall be a separate company and the managements shall be accountable for their respective performance. Shareholders of NMDC will also be shareholders of the demerged company (NSP) in the proportion of their shareholding,” the Centre said.