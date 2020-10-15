STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CCEA nod for demerger of NMDC’s Nagarnar unit

As on date, NMDC has invested Rs 17,186 crore on the project out of which Rs 16,662 crore is from NMDC’s own funds and Rs 524 crore has been raised from the bond market. 

Published: 15th October 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ‘in-principle’ approval to the demerger of Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) from National Minerals Development Corporation (NMDC) Ltd. and the strategic disinvestment of the demerged NSP by selling the entire stake of the government in it to a strategic buyer.

“After the demerger, NSP shall be a separate company and the management of NMDC and NSP shall be accountable for their respective operations. With demerger, NMDC can focus on its core activities of mining,” said an official statement from the Union government detailing the advantages of the proposal to demerge NSP into a separate company before its disinvestment.

NSP is a three million ton per annum (mta) Integrated Steel Plant being set up by state-run NMDC at Nagarnar, Bastar District, Chhattisgarh in an area of 1980 acres at a revised estimated cost of Rs 23,140 crore as on July 14, 2020. As on date, NMDC has invested Rs 17,186 crore on the project out of which Rs 16,662 crore is from NMDC’s own funds and Rs 524 crore has been raised from the bond market. 

With the approval, CCEA has amended its earlier decision taken on October 27, 2016, to disinvest the Nagarnar Steel Plant as a unit of NMDC. The CCEA noted that the process of demerger and disinvestment will be initiated in parallel and disinvestment of NSP is likely to be completed by September 2021.

“The proposal to demerge the NSP into a separate company before its disinvestment has the following advantages: With demerger, NMDC can focus on its core activities of mining; NSP shall be a separate company and the managements shall be accountable for their respective performance. Shareholders of NMDC will also be shareholders of the demerged company (NSP) in the proportion of their shareholding,” the Centre said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp