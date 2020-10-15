STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaguar Land Rover launches Defender in India at Rs 73.98 lakh

Offered with a 2.0 litre Turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, the SUV is available in two distinct body styles.

Published: 15th October 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Land Rover defender

Land Rover defender

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday launched the New Land Rover Defender SUV in India. 

Offered with a 2.0 litre Turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 221 kW (300 PS) and 400 Nm of torque, the SUV is available in two distinct body styles, the very sporty 90 (three-door) and the versatile 110 (five-door). The New Defender 90 is priced from Rs 73.98 Lakh and the New Defender 110 is priced from Rs 79.94 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Deliveries of Defender 110 have now begun while deliveries of Defender 90 will commence from Q1 of FY 2021. 

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL) said,  “So far, under Land Rover, we had the Discovery product pillar and Range Rover product pillar available in India. With this launch, the third product pillar, Defender, is now available. This, in many ways, completes the Land Rover brand story and we are very excited about expanding the reach and appeal of Land Rover amongst our customer base."

The new Defender is a highly customizable vehicle. The SUV's cabin has offers 5 + 2 seating configurations with an optional front row centre seat also known as jump seat. 

Its lightweight all-aluminium monocoque construction of the D7x Architecture makes the Defender three times more rigid than traditional body-on-frame designs and the stiffest Land Rover ever made. This strong, stiff structure provides the perfect foundation for the 4x4's advanced all-independent chassis, the carmaker claims. 

For off-roading, the New Defender has an maximum Approach Angle of 38 degrees, maximum Break over Angle of 28 degrees (31 degrees on 90) and maximum Departure Angle of 40 degrees. With Wade Sensing screen on the infotainment system, the Defender has a water wading depth of 900 mm. The New Defender delivers a maximum towing capacity of 3,720 kg coupled with a roof load capacity of 168 kg. 

The infotainment system includes a 25.4 cm (10) Touchscreen with Connected Navigation Pro and a 31.24 cm (12.3) high-definition Interactive Driver Display.

The vehicle is available in available in seven color options, four distinct Accessory Packs - Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban and up to 170 individual accessories can be customised as per buyer's preference. 

