Kia Motors launches Seltos anniversary edition at Rs 13.75 lakh

Published: 15th October 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kia Motors India on Thursday said it has launched a special edition of its SUV Seltos, priced between Rs 13.75 lakh and Rs 14.85 lakh, to mark the model's first year in the country.

The Seltos anniversary edition is based on HTX trim and comes with petrol and diesel engine options.

The 1.5-litre petrol trim with manual transmission is priced at Rs 13.75 lakh, while petrol automatic is tagged at Rs 14.75 lakh.

The diesel manual on the other hand is priced at Rs 14.85 lakh.

The anniversary edition comes with various exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos.

The length of the anniversary edition has been increased by 60 mm and it also comes with various features like black alloys, eatherette seats, remote engine start for manual transmission as well.

"The launch of Seltos in 2019 laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country," Kia Motors India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kookhyun Shim said in a statement.

The Seltos with its features, design, quality, engine options and performance set new benchmarks and redefined the mid-SUV segment, he added.

"Today, we are extremely excited to launch the Kia Seltos anniversary edition which not only celebrates its success in the country but also the love that we have received from our customers in India," Shim said.

