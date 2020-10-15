STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muthoot Finance plans to open 100 new branches in fiscal year 2020-21

He added that the company’s average loan ticket size has increased during the pandemic from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.

Muthoot Finance Limited MD George Alexander Muthoot

Muthoot Finance Limited MD George Alexander Muthoot (File Photo | PTI)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Overwhelmed by rising demand for gold loans, Muthoot Finance plans to open at least 100 new branches across the country this financial year, according to managing director George Alexander Muthoot.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Muthoot pointed out that the "unavailability of unsecured loans from banks, rising prices of gold, and the need of working capital among MSMEs to restart businesses" has boosted gold loan demand. 

"Quarter-on-quarter, we are registering good growth. First quarter was down due to the lockdown, but we managed to serve our customers digitally. We have witnessed a four-fold jump in number of loan disbursals through digital platforms in Q2 against the Q1," he said.

He added that the company’s average loan ticket size has increased during the pandemic from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000. Going forward, he expects a growth of  "at least 15 per cent" in the gold loan business year-on-year. To cater to the rising demand, the company has plans to open at least 100 new branches across the country.

"Almost 60 per cent of our business comes from South India so it has been our priority. But we are now making efforts to increase our pan-India presence. We are focusing on the North,Western and Eastern part too," Muthoot said.

The company has also launched a ‘Loan@Home’ facility which has led to an uptick from salaried customers. "Currently, Loan@Home facility is available in 25 cities and the aim is to cover 40 major and Tier-1 cities by fiscal-end," he said. 

As for the festival season, Muthoot pointed out that there has been an interesting trend during Onam, where they "noticed people took loans to buy stocks". "We are expecting that during Diwali also more people will approach us for loans to buy stocks," the MD pointed out. 

