STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre to look into Khadi and Village Industries Commission complaints on banks not lending

The Finance ministry has said that it will look into the complaints of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on banks unwilling to lend to small businesses.

Published: 16th October 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Khadi mill

Khadi mill

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Finance Ministry has said that it will look into the complaints of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on banks unwilling to lend to small businesses. In a recent media interview, the KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena has said that he has received several complaints about banks not agreeing to lend even to businesses with confirmed government orders. Saxena was quoted as saying that he will "soon take the issue up with the finance minister".

Reaction to the complaints, senior finance ministry official from the Department of Financial Services, said that he would look into it. "It came to our notice. The government is very serious about the MSME sector and will take up individual cases to the concerned banks," the official added. 

During the COVID-19 crisis, small businesses were worst affected and the government has announced several schemes to handhold the small businesses. 

The Ministry of Finance also announced  100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) backed by a Government of India guarantee, as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package with a loan corpus of Rs 3 lakh crore.

The Ministry had earlier asked the banks to identify the companies in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and provide them with loans without any collateral or processing fees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinai Kumar Saxena Khadi and Village Industries Commission Finance Ministry Department of Financial Services Khadi industries
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp