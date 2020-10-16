STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Haven't received any formal request from Shapoorji Pallonji Group for separation: Tata

The Tata Group on Thursday said that it has not received any formal request or proposal from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to separate itself from the Tata Group.

Published: 16th October 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tata logo

Representational image (File photo|Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Tata Group on Thursday said that it has not received any formal request or proposal from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to separate itself from the Tata Group. SP Group, which owns 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, on September 22 had told the Supreme Court that it is ready to sell its stake provided it gets an early and a fair and equitable solution. 

"After the Supreme Court’s order... disallowing the SP Group to pledge any Tata Sons shares, the SP group issued a press statement later on the same date, which states their desire to separate from the Tata Group. This statement has resulted in considerable confusion and speculation in the media," Tata Sons said in statement.

"Tata Group states that they have till date not received any formal request or proposal from the SP group on this matter. In any event, since the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court, Tata Sons will wait for the court proceedings to resume, which are scheduled for October 28," the statement added.

SP Group had earlier issued a press statement stating their desire to separate from the Tata Group after being together for over 70 years. The decision came after the apex court had restrained the SP Group and Cyrus Mistry from pledging or transferring their shares in Tata Sons.

"The Shapoorji Pallonji-Tata relationship spanning over 70 years, was forged on mutual trust, good faith, and friendship...It is with a heavy heart that the Mistry family believes that a separation of interests would best serve all stakeholder groups," SP Group had then said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shapoorji Pallonji Group Tata Sons Tata Group Tata Shapoorji deal
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp