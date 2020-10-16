Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Flipkart and Amazon are set to begin their respective festive season sale this year, smartphone brands have decided to offer big discounts from their own end. Mi India on Thursday announced price cut of up to Rs 5,000 on its smartphones, while Samsung said that consumers can expect discounts as much as 60 per cent and cashback offers of up to 12.5 per cent on select products.

The two brands dominate India’s smartphone market and compete fiercely for the number one spot. Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said, "With 'Diwali with Mi', we are making these products more accessible with exciting offers and are confident that we will keep up the momentum for a strong festive season this year as well. We believe that these offers will further enhance our market leadership and add more joy to this festive season."

Currently priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 for 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively, the brand’s flagship smartphone Mi 10 will be available at Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively, on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com. Offer on most of brand’s other smartphones ranges between Rs 500 - Rs 1500.

Samsung is offering 40 per cent discount on select Galaxy smartphones such as Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20+. The Korean brand is also offering up to 60 per cent off on select accessories such as wireless chargers and JBL speakers on its platform Samsung.com.

Consumers can enjoy up to 45 per cent discount on a range of TV and Home Appliances. "We are geared to serve India’s 99 per cent of the PIN codes with deliveries...," said Asim Warsi, senior vice-president, Samsung India.