STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

As Flipkart and Amazon are set to begin their respective  festive season sale this year, smartphone brands have decided to offer big discounts from their own end. 

Published: 16th October 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Flipkart and Amazon are set to begin their respective festive season sale this year, smartphone brands have decided to offer big discounts from their own end. Mi India on Thursday  announced price cut of up to Rs 5,000 on its smartphones, while Samsung said that consumers can expect discounts as much as 60 per cent and cashback offers of up to 12.5 per cent on select products. 

The two brands dominate India’s smartphone market and compete fiercely for the number one spot. Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said, "With 'Diwali with Mi', we are making these products more accessible with exciting offers and are confident that we will keep up the momentum for a strong festive season this year as well. We believe that these offers will further enhance our market leadership and add more joy to this festive season."

Currently priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999  for 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively, the brand’s flagship smartphone Mi 10 will be available at Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively, on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com. Offer on most of brand’s other smartphones ranges between Rs 500 - Rs 1500. 

Samsung is offering 40 per cent discount on select Galaxy smartphones such as Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20+. The Korean brand is also offering up to 60 per cent off on select accessories such as wireless chargers and JBL speakers on its platform Samsung.com.

Consumers can enjoy up to 45 per cent discount on a range of TV and Home Appliances.  "We are geared to serve India’s 99 per cent of the PIN codes with deliveries...," said Asim Warsi, senior vice-president, Samsung India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smartphone offers Mobile phone discounts Mi India Online sale
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp