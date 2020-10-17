STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Ministry plans stake sale in Indian Railway Finance Corp, RailTel

Earlier this month, the government had asked the department to go aggressive with the divestment plan with divestment of another railway entity Container Corporation of India also on the cards.

Published: 17th October 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi. (File photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry is looking at launching the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (IRFC) and state-owned telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation. Officials said the plan is to sell about 25 per cent in IRFC and 27 per cent stake in RailTel. 

"The government is planning to sell 20-25 per cent stake in IRFC through an IPO and 27 per cent stake in RailTel," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). RailTel has already filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI for an IPO of up to 8.66 crore equity shares.

Earlier this month, the government had asked the department to go aggressive with the divestment plan. Apart from RailTel, divestment of another railway entity Container Corporation of India Ltd (ConCorp)  is also on the cards. For this financial year, the Centre has set an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

However, the target will not be met this year due to the unprecedented pandemic, said officials. The divestment list for this fiscal includes IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and a stake sale in IDBI Bank.

The government is also considering selling stakes in Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and pending Air India sales. None of these, however, have been completed so far with the government raising only Rs 5,695.63 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railway Finance Corp RailTel Corporation IRFC DIPAM DRHP
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp