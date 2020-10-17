STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flipkart may pip Amazon with higher smartphones, apparel sale in online festive sale

Flipkart's six day long Big Billions Days sales kicked off Friday while Amazon also unveiled its month-long Great India Festive Season sales exclusively for Prime members.

Published: 17th October 2020 10:52 AM

Amazon, Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart (R) and Amazon

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Smartphones and fashion are likely to account for 50 per cent of the festive season sales which kicked off today with Flipkart maintaining the lead over the rival Amazon, a report by research firm, Forrester indicated.

Interestingly, however, the report has predicted that Flipkart may have an advantage over Amazon when it comes to mid-priced smartphones (in the range of Rs 10,000-15,000). "As was seen last year, Flipkart holds a strong forte in several segments like smartphones and apparels compared to Amazon. For instance, Flipkart’s exclusive tie-up with Xiaomi may pay dividends because although they will sell small ticket-size products, the volumes are higher. In contrast, Amazon’s partnership with brands like One-Plus will not attract as many consumers," Sanjeev Kumar, an analyst with US-based research firm, Forrester told TNIE.

He added that smartphones and consumer electronics sales will see a growth of 26 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively, this year whereas grocery will emerge as the most festive-themed products within the category that have moved online.

The report also stated that the fashion segment will see a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on e-commerce platforms. GMV refers to the volume of goods sold through e-commerce platforms. 

Kumar further said the total GMV across e-commerce platforms is expected to touch $6.5 billion this year compared to $4.8 billion last year, an increase of 34 per cent led by rising number of online shoppers this year. Overall, however, the per capita expenditure on e-commerce platforms is expected to shrink by 13-14 per cent.

  • USD 6.5 billion: Estimated online festive sales

  • 34 per cent: Total share of smartphones

  • 6 per cent: Share of grocery, new entrant

