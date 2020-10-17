STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank Q2 profit up 18.4 per cent, NII rises 16.7 per cent

As a result, fees/other income were lower by approximately Rs 800 crore.

Published: 17th October 2020 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has reported a 18.4  per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 7,513.11 crore for the September-ended quarter, driven by PPoP, NII and lower tax rate.

The profit in the year ago period stood at Rs 6,345 crore.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 38,438.47 crore from Rs 36,130.96 crore in July-September 2019, the bank said in a release. 

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose by 16.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15,776.4 crore in September quarter, driven by asset growth of 21.5 per cent and a core net interest margin for the quarter at 4.1 per cent, HDFC Bank said in its BSE filing.

The continued focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 153 percent, well above the regulatory requirement.

“While the previous quarter largely bore the burnt of the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the softness continued into the current quarter leading to lower retail loan origination, use of debit and credit cards by customers, efficiency in collection efforts and waivers of certain fees.  As a result, fees/other income were lower by approximately Rs 800 crore. However, the loan and card momentum has improved over the previous quarter, thereby reducing the gap to less than half,” the lender added. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank fell to 1.08 per cent of the gross advances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Bank
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp