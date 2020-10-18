STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio planning to sell 5G smartphones for Rs 2,500-3,000 apiece: Company official

The company is also working on its own 5G network equipment and has asked the DoT to allocate it spectrum for testing before exporting these products.

Published: 18th October 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio is planning to launch a 5G smartphone for less than Rs 5,000 and gradually reduce the price to Rs 2,500-3,000 a unit when it scales up the operation, according to a company official.

The company will target 20-30 crore mobile phone users who use 2G connection at present.

"Jio wants to bring the device for less than Rs 5,000. When we scale up the sales, it can be priced in the range of Rs 2,500-3,000," a company official said on the condition of anonymity.

An email query sent to Reliance Jio did not elicit any response.

At present, 5G smartphones are available in India in the price range starting from Rs 27,000.

Jio was the first company that launched 4G mobile phones in India free for consumers where they were required to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 for a Jio Phone.

At 43rd Annual General meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani had asserted to make India "2G-mukt" (free of 2G connections) and emphasised on the need to accelerate migration of 350 million Indians (currently using 2G feature phone) to an affordable smartphone, at a time when India stands at the doorsteps of the 5G era.

Ambani had also announced Rs 33,737 crore investment by Google for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, and said Jio will partner with the US tech giant to build an Android-based smartphone operating system.

The company is also working on its own 5G network equipment and has asked the Department of Telecom to allocate it spectrum for testing before exporting these products.

The government is yet to heed to the request of Reliance Jio.

At present, India does not have 5G services and the government has not even allocated spectrum to telecom operators for running field trials aimed at promoting domestic ecosystem for the next generation technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio 5G smartphone
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp