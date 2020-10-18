STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Published: 18th October 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The combined market valuation of six of the country's top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 1,02,779.4 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL)taking the biggest hit. Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market capitalisation during the week, while Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers.

The valuation of RIL tumbled Rs 39,355.06 crore to reach Rs 14,71,081.28 crore. The market capitalisation of TCS plunged Rs 19,681.25 crore to Rs 10,36,596.28 crore and HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 19,097.85 crore to Rs 6,59,894.13 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation eroded by Rs 12,875.11 crore to Rs 2,19,067.91 crore and that of HCL Technologies dropped Rs 7,842.49 crore to Rs 2,24,447.24 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 3,927.64 crore to reach Rs 2,73,075.43 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Infosys rose by Rs 8,540.12 crore to Rs 4,80,291.25 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation increased by Rs 3,290.64 crore to Rs 2,64,555.97 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped Rs 2,795.97 crore to Rs 5,05,330.81 crore.

HDFC added Rs 502.83 crore to Rs 3,51,986.24 crore in its valuation. In the list of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel.

