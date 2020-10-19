STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Whether you are a shopaholic or not, enticing offers from the retailers, e-commerce platforms, or even banks, can be irresistible during the festival season.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Shoppers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus push their shopping cart at shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 12, 2020.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether you are a shopaholic or not, enticing offers from the retailers, e-commerce platforms, or even banks, can be irresistible during the festival season. The month long festival period in India is considered especially auspicious by many when it comes to making new purchases-both big and small. Add to this hosting big parties, and gifting to friends and relatives-your finances may take an ill-timed dent, considering the shape of the economy. However, with a little financial planning and precision, one can make the most of the shopping season, without getting into a debt trap. 

Here are a few points to consider before you go about splurging this festive season, according to experts from Citibank India, paisabazaar.com and bankbazaar.com:

Plan your shopping budget

The good old advice of planning your expenses in advance should be taken more seriously in current times. Irrespective of the offers you are flooded with, prepare your shopping list at least a month in advance. This should be based on what you need and allot the maximum budget possible under each category. Unless you are missing out on something extraordinary, always stick to this list.

Avail credit/debit card/wallet discounts

As is the case every festive season, retailers, e-commerce platforms, and brands have exclusive partnerships with banks and digital payment platforms which makes it possible to avail discounts. In some cases, one can avail rewards while using credit cards. It is always wise to pay by credit/debit cards, or even wallets, due to the discounts and cashbacks available compared to cash.

Go simple, but creative with gifting or hosting parties

With Covid-19 cases still on a rise, grand parties this Diwali may be out of question. However, for small gatherings and gifting, stick to creative and simple options. Personalised gifts are worth opting for and go easy on your pocket. For example, if you have a creative streak, make a painting or craftwork. Or, if you have a knack for cooking or baking, make some for your friends and gift wrap them, suggests Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com in a recent blogpost.

Save for the rainy day

Whether you are an exceptional employee who has got a new raise or have suffered a wage-cut, it is always advisable to clear your EMIs, credit card payments, and utilities payments before beginning to shop for the festival season. The bonuses or incentives you may get, according to wealth managers, should go into your savings accounts or investments such as mutual funds rather than festive season spending.

5. For big ticket purchases, compare finance options

If owning a house, car or enrolling your children in an overseas institution is on your mind, compare the finance options from various lenders in terms of EMIs, processing fees, down payments, loan tenure, etc. In case of small ticket loans, one can approach digital lenders who are now providing the same services to people with lower risk guarantees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Festive season Shopping
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp