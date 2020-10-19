Rupee settles on flat note, falls 2 paise to 73.37 against US dollar

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee settled on a flat note and fell 2 paise to 73.37 against the American currency on Monday even as the domestic equity market was trading with significant gains.

The local unit opened at 73.38 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market and finally finished the day at 73.37 against the greenback, down by just 2 paise over its previous close of 73.35.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.35 and a low of 73.42 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.17 per cent lower at 93.52.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 433.91 points higher at 40,416.89 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 106.55 points to 11,869.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 479.59 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.44 per cent to USD 42.74 per barrel.