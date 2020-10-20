STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Full 5G network rollout likely to cost telecom firms over Rs 1 lakh crore

5G technology may be the next game-changer in digital communications, but rolling out a full-fledged 5G network is set to be an exorbitant affair in India.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

5G

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 5G technology may be the next game-changer in digital communications, but rolling out a full-fledged 5G network is set to be an exorbitant affair in India. According to a research report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the required investment to create such a network would cost Rs 2.3 lakh crore on a midband (3,300-3,600 MHz) spectrum, and around Rs 1.3 lakh crore on a lowband (700 MHz) spectrum. 

“Investments in three key large components for a 5G network-Spectrum, Sites and Fiber on mid/lowband spectrum with pan-India coverage would stand at Rs 2.3 lakh crore/Rs 1.3 lakh crore, which should reduce to Rs 1.3 lakh crore/Rs 788 lakh crore for coverage of only Metros and ‘A’ circles,” the brokerage noted. 

Even with reduced coverage and a cost of Rs 15 lakh per site, the total launch cost may come down to Rs 1.6 lakh crore-which is still an amount likely to cause serious stress on already unhealthy telecom balance sheets. However, “assuming rollout starting from FY23E, a staggered deployment over the next 4-5 years (in line with 4G investment trend) could insulate the impact to a large extent,” the report observed. 

Considering the weak financial situation, India’s telecom companies are likely to wait until the technology is already well-established and proven in other international markets before committing to a full commercial launch. So far, commercial 5G launches have been made in 26 countries and 5G subscribers stood at 10 million in 2019. This number, however, is expected to rise to 2.8 billion by 2025. 

“We believe in the initial phase, telcos may selectively choose spectrum in a few circles and run 5G for select enterprise-driven Internet of Things (IoT) operations,” the brokerage said. However, since the expiry dates for spectrum held by RJio (115MHz quantity in the 800MHz band acquired/shared from RCOM), Bharti Airtel (57Mhz quantity in the 1,800MHz band) and VIL (37.8MHz/6.2Mhz quantity in the 1,800MHz/900MHz band) are all set to arrive within the year, companies may need to shell out around Rs 28,000 crore, Rs 12,900 crore  and Rs 8,300 at reserve price for the spectrum respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G Motilal Oswal Financial Services
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp