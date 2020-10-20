STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti launches subscription model in Pune, Hyderabad in partnership with ORIX Auto

'Progressively, we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years,' Srivastava noted.

Published: 20th October 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has launched vehicle subscription programme for individual customers in Hyderabad and Pune in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services.

Under this initiative with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of Japan's ORIX Corporation, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a brand new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major has already launched the initiative in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The company's subscription programme offers the customers a wide range of new cars - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Arena dealerships and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa outlets, MSI said.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe comes with features including flexible tenure, zero down payment, registration and insurance, and complete maintenance, MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The company is overwhelmed with customer response in the first few weeks of pilot launch and received over 5,000 enquiries, he added.

"Progressively, we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years," Srivastava noted.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with private registration in the name of the subscriber comes with subscription tenure options of 24, 36 and 48 months, as per customer's choice.

Customers need to pay a monthly subscription charge as low as starting Rs 15,479 (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Hyderabad and Rs 15,354 (including taxes) in Pune for a tenure of 48 months, the auto major said.

After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price, it added.

"Subscription is clearly emerging as a great new channel for customers to drive their preferred Maruti Suzuki vehicles. ORIX India and Maruti Suzuki have been working closely on this initiative over the last couple of months and we have witnessed an increased level of excitement and traction in the cities we have launched in the last 2-3 months," ORIX India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp