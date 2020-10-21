STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aim to redefine the compact SUV segment with Magnite: Nissan Motor India

The model, which is powered by one litre petrol engine, would compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nissan Motor India on Wednesday unveiled its upcoming compact SUV Magnite which it plans to formally launch in the country by next month.

The model, which is powered by one litre petrol engine, would compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

"Given the growing popularity of B-SUVs in India, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to redefine the segment and surpass customer expectations in the country," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

It is the ideal aspirational upgrade for hatchback customers in India who are weighing their options and looking to own a world-class SUV, from a globally renowned brand that has a strong SUV heritage, he added.

"The all-new Magnite is truly a complete package as the big, bold, beautiful and charismatic B-SUV that offers best in class space for family and friends; dynamic design and high ground clearance, HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine for thrill seekers; and advanced Japanese technology for today's discerning customers and tech enthusiasts," Srivastava noted.

The company is confident of its capability to become a game changer in the Indian market, he added.

While unveiling the model to global audiences, in a virtual event, Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok said the Magnite plays a vital role in Nissan NEXT strategy and represents the company's undeniable commitment to the Indian market as a customer-centric organisation.

"As we continue to prioritise and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth.

Nissan will continue to be the primary brand in India, Ozkok said.

The compact SUV would come with various features like 60-40 split folding rear seats, 336 litre luggage space, around view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system, eight-inch infotainment display and over 50 connected features.

The Maginite would come with manual and automatic transmissions and various safety features like vehicle dynamic control (VDC) and traction control system.

As per the company, the model would deliver a fuel efficiency of 20 km per litre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nissan Motor India Nissan SUV Magnite
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp