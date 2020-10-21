STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bajaj Finance Q2 net profit falls 36 per cent to Rs 965 crore

The Pune-headquartered company said new loans booked during the second quarter of this fiscal dropped 44 per cent to 36.2 lakh as against 64.7 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago.

Published: 21st October 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 965 crore for the second quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,506 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its total consolidated income grew 3 per cent to Rs 6,523 crore during the July-September period of 2020-21 as against Rs 6,323 crore in the same quarter a year earlier, BFL said in a regulatory filing. Net interest income was up 4 per cent at Rs 4,165 crore as against Rs 4,000 crore.

The Pune-headquartered company said new loans booked during the second quarter of this fiscal dropped 44 per cent to 36.2 lakh as against 64.7 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago.

Customer franchise as of September 30, 2020 stood at 4.41 crore as against 3.87 crore a year earlier, it added. Its consolidated assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2020 grew 1 per cent to Rs 1,37,090 crore from Rs 1,35,533 crore.

On standalone basis, the AUM was Rs 104,986 crore as against Rs 110,946 crore as of September 30, 2019.

The consolidated results of the BFL included results of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd (BFinsec).

The company's liquidity surplus stood at Rs 22,414 crore at the end of the second quarter of 2020-21 against Rs 8,107 crore a year ago, it said.

The company's liquidity position remains very strong, the company said. Bajaj Finance said its total operating expenses to net interest income during the quarter was 27.8 per cent as against 34.6 per cent a year ago.

"With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the company had taken significant measures to reduce operating expenses in April 2020.

As a result, total operating expenses for Q2FY21 was down by 16 per cent to Rs 1,160 crore from Rs 1,384 crore," it said.

The loan losses and provisions for the September quarter were Rs 1,700 crore as against Rs 594 crore.

"Consequent to the ongoing pandemic, the company has further increased its provisions on stage 1 and 2 assets by Rs 1,370 crore to Rs 5,099 crore as of September 30, 2020 as against Rs 3,729 crore as of June 2020.

The company has strong pre-provisioning profitability to manage loan losses arising out of COVID-19," BFL said.

Shares of Bajaj Finance ended at Rs 3,253 apiece on the BSE, down 0.28 per cent from their previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajaj Finance BFL
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp