STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold rises Rs 512, silver jumps Rs 1,448

The rupee pared its initial gains and depreciated 9 paise to settle at 73.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Published: 21st October 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose by Rs 512 to Rs 51,415 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, following a positive global trend and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 50,903 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,448 to Rs 64,015 per kilogram from Rs 62,567 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee pared its initial gains and depreciated 9 paise to settle at 73.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were higher by Rs 512, reflecting rally in international gold prices and rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold jumped to USD 1,921 per ounce, while silver rose marginally to USD 25.10 per ounce.

Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices edged higher supported by softer dollar and increasing hopes for a new US coronavirus relief package ahead of the November elections."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Gold price
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp