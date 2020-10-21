Manufacturers saw sales fall 41.1 per cent in Q1 FY21: RBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sales of manufacturing companies declined by 41.1 per cent in the first quarter of FY21, while most service companies in the non-IT sector also reported a contraction, revealed RBI data released Tuesday.

“Aggregate sales of 1,619 manufacturing companies recorded a sharp contraction of 41.1 per cent (Y-o-Y) in Q1 2020-21 following 15.6 per cent decline in Q4 2019-20 reflecting the impact of the pandemic induced lockdown,” said a statement from the central bank on the performance of the private corporate business sector.

The contraction was broad-based—with only pharmaceutical companies posting higher sales on both an annual and sequential (Q-o-Q) basis. The data on the performance of the private corporate sector was taken from the abridged quarterly financial results of 2,536 listed non-government non-financial companies.

It may be noted that markets regulator SEBI had extended the deadline for the submission of financial results for Q1FY21 to September 15, 2020 due to the pandemic. Non-IT services companies also registered a sharp contraction of 41 per cent in their nominal sales. The contraction was across services except for telecommunication companies.

On the other hand, sales growth of IT sector firms remained in positive terrain, but moderated to 3.2 per cent in the April-June quarter on an annual basis. The RBI further said lower business operations led to a decline in the operating profits of manufacturing and non-IT services companies, that of IT firm rose 9.4 per cent.