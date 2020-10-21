STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Recovery in markets after pandemic shock is broad-based: Sebi chief

Even within the indices, the recovery is not just in heavyweight stocks but across the board, Tyagi said, adding that 90 per cent of the stocks on the NSE have yielded positive returns in 2020.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As criticism mounts about there being a disconnect between the equity markets and the economy, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said there are some positive aspects as well in it, and termed the recovery in the capital markets as broad-based.

"We have observed that recovery has been broad-based. It is not just large caps but the mid and small cap shares have also recovered," Tyagi said.

It can be noted that after a massive correction after the WHO announced this as a pandemic, markets have recovered swiftly and are near their all-time highs of January 2020.

Even within the indices, the recovery is not just in heavyweight stocks but across the board, Tyagi said, adding that 90 per cent of the stocks on the NSE have yielded positive returns in 2020.

He acknowledged that there have been talk of the market movements being fuelled by liquidity and there being a disconnect between the economy and the markets.

In the April-September period, 63 lakh new demat accounts were opened as against 27.4 lakh which is a 130 per cent increase, while the foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) flows stood at a net USD 11 billion in the same period even as other emerging markets were in the negative territory.

After the outflows in March, especially in debt schemes, we have seen inflows of Rs 1.47 lakh crore in the first half of the fiscal.

Total funds raised by corporates from rights issues, initial public offers (IPOs) or follow-on public offers stood at Rs 1.54 lakh crore, which is just a shade lower than the Rs 1.58 lakh crore in the year-ago period, he said.

Over Rs 3.8 lakh crore has been raised in the debt markets which is 25 per cent higher than the year-ago period, he said.

Sebi's measures during the COVID-19 pandemic have helped the capital markets and the regulator will continue to be vigilant to respond to any rapid movements, he said.

The corporate bond market needs to become more robust because there is an urgent need to diversify funding requirements from the banking sector, Tyagi said, stressing that this is important to achieve the infrastructure investment targets set by the government.

Tyagi said Sebi has seen a jump in independent directors' resignations in the last two years and urged them to come forward and share details if concerns related to corporate governance have resulted in the decision.

The independent directors are representatives of the minority shareholders, he said, adding that the independent directors are a "puzzle" for the capital markets regulator.

On the concerns being expressed by FPIs on faster settlement of trades to T+1, Tyagi said such a move is in everybody's interest, but acknowledged that there are concerns being expressed by some. Sebi is yet to finalise its decision and will do so after consultations with all the stakeholders, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI WHO Ajay Tyagi
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp