STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates

The same concession would also be applicable for home loan customers for a loan amount of up to Rs 3 crores in eight metro cities.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday announced concession of up to 25 basis points (bps) on its home loan rates.

With this, SBI's customers would get an interest concession of 25 bps on a home loan of above Rs 75 lakh, based on their CIBIL score and if they are applying through YONO, the lender's digital lending platform.

In an extension of its festive offers announced recently, the bank is offering a credit score-based concession of up to 20 bps from 10 bps earlier, for a home loan of above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore across the country, a release said.

The same concession would also be applicable for home loan customers for a loan amount of up to Rs 3 crores in eight metro cities.

An additional 5 bps concession for all home loans is given if applied through YONO, it said.

The lender is offering interest rates starting as low as 6.90 per cent for a home loan of up to Rs 30 lakh and 7 per cent for above Rs 30 lakh.

"With SBI's lowest interest on home loans, we believe this move will facilitate and encourage home buyers to plan their dream house.

With the nation all geared up to the post-COVID era, we are witnessing increased customer demands and we at SBI will continue to offer lucrative benefits suiting needs and requirements of the customers," its managing director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said.

Last month, the bank rolled out a slew of festive offers for its retail borrowers including 100 per cent waiver on processing fee for all customers applying for car, gold, and personal loans through YONO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Bank of India YONO SBI
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp