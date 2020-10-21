Stanchart to set up its largest global campus in Chennai across 7.7 lakh square feet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Standard Chartered GBS is leasing 7.7 lakh square feet at DLF Downtown in Chennai's Taramani to set up its largest office establishment globally. The unique building design has a wide span of atriums, interconnecting internal staircases, terraces and skylight for employees to connect and collaborate.

This comes after DLF, one of India’s leading real estate companies, inked an anchor deal with Standard Chartered GBS for their office building. DLF and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund (Government of Singapore), had entered into a strategic partnership to develop a rental assets portfolio with GIC as one-third partner, under the consolidated portfolio of DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a subsidiary of DLF Ltd, a company release stated.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), the joint venture of DLF-GIC and TIDCO, announced the launch of this iconic development - DLF Downtown, Chennai with an investment of Rs 5,000 crores earlier this year. The building is designed by world-renowned architects Gensler, accounting for the needs of the future and employee wellbeing and collaboration.

DLF Downtown, a mixed-use development project, is located on the Old Mahabalipuram Road at Taramani, which is already home to over 100+ MNCs and top Indian companies.