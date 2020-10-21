Union Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees, over 30 lakh to benefit

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet approved a bonus for 2019-2020 for government employees on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the meeting that was chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announcing the decision, Javadekar said at least 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will benefit from the announcement

It is said that the bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before 'Vijayadashami'.

This will cost the government a total of Rs 3,737 crore and benefit a total of 3.67 crore non-gazetted employees. This comes as a reason to cheer for the government employees ahead of the festive season.

On October 12, the Finance Minister announced a number of measures to induce government employees to spend in the upcoming festive season, including a 'LTC Cash Voucher Scheme' and a 'Special Festival Advance Scheme'.