STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees, over 30 lakh to benefit

Announcing the decision, Javadekar said at least 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will benefit from the announcement 

Published: 21st October 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet approved a bonus for 2019-2020 for government employees on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the meeting that was chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announcing the decision, Javadekar said at least 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will benefit from the announcement 

It is said that the bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before 'Vijayadashami'.

This will cost the government a total of Rs 3,737 crore and benefit a total of 3.67 crore non-gazetted employees. This comes as a reason to cheer for the government employees ahead of the festive season.

On October 12, the Finance Minister announced a number of measures to induce government employees to spend in the upcoming festive season, including a 'LTC Cash Voucher Scheme' and a 'Special Festival Advance Scheme'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Cabinet Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp