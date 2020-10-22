Ashok Leyland introduces two trucks in ICV segment

By IANS

CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday launched two trucks in the intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment.

Badged as BOSS LE and LX and with a price starting at Rs 18 lakh ex-showroom Mumbai/Delhi/Chennai, the two variants will be for 11.1 ton to 14.05 ton Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) segments.

According to MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi, ICVs are seeing a spurt in demand. These launches will further strengthen the company's portfolio to achieve the vision of being in the Global Top 10 CV makers in the world.

From six per cent market share in FY12 in the ICV segment, Ashok Leyland is now selling over 20 per cent ICVs in the Indian market, COO Anuj Kathuria said.

Customers can choose from multiple combinations - loading span from 14ft to 24 ft and body type options of high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container and tipper.