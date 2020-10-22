STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Burger King files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 542 cr via fresh issue of shares 

The initial share-sale is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Burger King, Burger king logo

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Burger King India Ltd, a quick-service restaurant chain, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 542 crore through fresh issuance of shares in the IPO.

According to the addendum to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi on Wednesday, Burger King's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia, the promoter.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for funding the rollout of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and for general corporate purposes.

The initial share-sale is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

As of September 2020, the company has 261 restaurants including eight sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants across 17 states and union territories and 57 cities across India, as per the addendum.

The company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India during the first five years of operations based on number of restaurants.

Earlier, the company had filed draft papers with Sebi in November 2019 to raise Rs 400 crore through fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia.

Now, it has increased the size of the fresh issue.

The regulator has given relaxation till March 31 to companies in respect of filing of fresh offer document in case of increase or decrease of issue size by 50 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Burger King India Ltd Burger King IPO
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp