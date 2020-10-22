India Inc accelerates digitisation above the world average, says study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The global pandemic has hastened the process of automation worldwide. In India, along with automation, corporates are also speeding up digitization above the world average, a study by the World Economic Forum showed.

The study on the `Future of work 2020’ states that the pandemic has led to hastening of the automation and predicted that by 2025, automation will disrupt 85 million jobs globally in medium and large businesses across 15 industries and 26 economies.

However, at the same time automation and digitalization robot revolution will create 97 million new jobs in content creation and artificial intelligence.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the arrival of the future of work. Businesses, governments and workers must plan to urgently work together to implement a new vision for the global workforce,” said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum.

Some 43 per cent of businesses surveyed indicated that they are set to reduce their workforce due to technology integration, and 41 per cent plan to expand their use of contractors for task-specialized work.