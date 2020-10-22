Kia Sonet gets 50,000 bookings, demand robust for UV launches

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demand remains robust for the newly launched utility vehicles (UVs) during the ongoing festive season.

Korean carmaker Kia Motors on Thursday announced that the company has received over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV Kia Sonet in just two months.

Kia claims an average of two orders are placed every three minutes since it started accepting bookings for Sonet on August 20, 2020.

“This record booking number affirms its status as a game-changer by customers in the highly competitive compact SUV category... Despite challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 disruptions, Kia Motors India has not only delivered the Sonet as per promised timelines but has also ensured uninterrupted production at its Anantapur plant to meet enthusiastic customer demand,” the automaker said.

In September 2020, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it the leader of the compact SUV segment within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch. Compact UVs continue to

increase its presence on Indian roads due to its competitive pricing and aggressive push by automakers.

In recent months, the segment has seen launches by Mahindra & Mahindra, and Toyota Kirloskar, besides Kia. Japanese carmaker Nissan is expected to launch its compact SUV Magnite next month.