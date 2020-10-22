STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTPC ranks first among Indian PSUs in Forbes' 'World's Best Employer 2020'

The modules have helped thousands of workforce from NTPC to grow and think beyond the professional sphere.

NTPC power plant

For representational purpose. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has featured on the top on the list of Indian PSUs under 'World's Best Employer 2020', published by Forbes.

The recognition is testimony to the NTPC's commitment towards inculcating best in class practices that are thoughtfully designed and robustly executed, the company said in a statement.

During the lockdown phase and the subsequent unlock period, NTPC's learning and development strategy moulded itself significantly to further evolve as per the requirement of the current scenario, the power producer said.

Its training methodology enriched the lives of thousands of its employees through intensive digitisation and online training enabling them to avail services even from remote locations, it added.

The modules have helped thousands of workforce from NTPC to grow and think beyond the professional sphere.

NTPC has been successfully innovating and introducing people practices in the domain of hiring; engagement; diversity and inclusion; rewards and recognition; and performance management.

In the recent past, the company has initiated an NTPC Series' on success stories beyond official work, 'Ambition, Growth, Success Beyond Work', a series on the achievements of employees beyond their official assignments.

Around 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions took the survey and these participants rated their eagerness to endorse their employers to others.

The employers were also judged based on their COVID-19 responses, image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. The final list comprised 750 multinational and large corporations headquartered in 45 countries.

