STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee falls 16 paise against US dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 9 paise to close at 73.58 against the US currency. Forex traders said strong dollar and lower domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 16 paise to 73.74 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened sharply lower at 73.77 but recovered slightly to touch 73.74 in early deals, registering a fall of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 9 paise to close at 73.58 against the US currency. Forex traders said strong dollar and lower domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, strengthened by 0.19 per cent to 92.78. On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 279.13 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 40,428.18, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 80.05 points or 0.67 per cent to 11,857.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,108.48 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to USD 41.48 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp