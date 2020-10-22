STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sahara Group demands ban on Netfix series 'Bad Boys Billionaire'

Sahara Group said not a single rupee has been forfeited in any of the schemes of Sahara whether the account continues or discontinued.

Published: 22nd October 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Representational image for Netflix.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sahara Group on Thursday demanded a ban on new Netflix series 'Bad Boy Billionaires' and asked the streaming platform to take corrective measures to remove "ill-researched and baseless" content, which it alleged was aimed at tarnishing the image of the business house.

Objecting to the intention of Netflix, the spokesperson of Sahara India Pariwar said, "the whole film is a bundle of lie, manipulating and ill-conceived which is an attempt made by Netflix to tarnish the image of Sahara".

Sahara Group said the series has wrongly mentioned that Sahara is in the business of chit fund. In addition, the group said the film has very wrongfully alleged that its depositors are not genuine.

"This is completely wrong. We were never, and we are never a chit fund company. Since the beginning we were under regulation of Registrar of Firms Societies, under regulation of Reserve Bank for 21 years, worked long years under Ministry of Corporate Affairs and now our workers have promoted and are running cooperative societies under the regulation of Ministry of Agriculture," Sahara Group said in a statement.

Besides, Sahara Group said not a single rupee has been forfeited in any of the schemes of Sahara whether the account continues or discontinued.

"It is said in the film that agents stop going to village and when the account is discontinued, account holder gets a letter of amount being forfeited which is absurd and wrongfully maligns Sahara Group's image," Sahara Group said.

On the issue of re-investment, Sahara said "Netflix, in the film tried to paint a negative image of Sahara on the reinvestment aspect. Throughout the world, in all financial institutions including banks and, in the companies, where agents are promoting business like in life insurance, etc. the reinvestment is always done in a big way. In our case around 40 per cent is reinvested."

Calling the series ill-researched and away from facts, Sahara Group has demanded that the film be immediately banned throughout the world and Netflix should be asked to take the factual correct information, which should be incorporated and changed in the film and then to be exhibited.

With regard to fooling depositors for many years, Sahara Group said its "an absolutely wrong allegation that we were fooling the investors in beginning years and then we were /are unable to repay.

We are regularly repaying though in some cases delayed payments are done but we are paying interest of the delayed period up to the last day".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netfix Bad Boys Billionaire Sahara Group
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp