Suzuki's Gujarat plant reaches accumulated production of 1 mn vehicles

According to the company, SMG started production of Baleno in February 2017, followed by the production of Swift in January 2018, and subsequently started production for exports in March 2018.

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:29 PM

Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno stood at the fourth position with 2,12,330 units in 2018-19 compared to a total sales of 1,90,480 units in 2017-18. (Photo|Maruti Suzuki official website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motor Corporation's subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Ltd (SMG) has achieved accumulated automobile production of 1 million units, the company said on Thursday.

According to the company, the production milestone was achieved on Wednesday (October 21).

"SMG becomes the fastest production site of Suzuki to reach 1 million units in just 3 years and 9 months since starting production in February 2017," the company said in a statement.

"Model that attained this feat was Baleno, which is exclusively manufactured in India, in line with 'Make in India' initiatives by the Government of India."

According to the statement, SMG started production of Baleno in February 2017, followed by the production of Swift in January 2018, and subsequently started production for exports in March 2018.

"In January 2019, the second production site, B Plant, and the Powertrain Plant started operation to meet the growing needs in India and abroad," the statement said.

In FY2019, Suzuki sold approximately 1.44 million units and produced approximately 1.58 million units in India, of which SMG accounted for 25 per cent of production units in India at approximately 410,000 units.

"Suzuki will continue its production activities to meet customer needs through securing safety by thoroughly conducting preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic," the statement added.

