Buy 4 Samsung products in one combined EMI in 1,000 cities

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

A logo of Samsung Group is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

A logo of Samsung Group. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: In a bid to help offline stores in the pandemic times, Samsung on Friday said it has readied neighbourhood retail stores across 1,000 cities in the country for the festive season, where a new finance scheme will allow consumers to buy up to four products and pay just one combined EMI.

The company said that it has trained over 11,000 of its sales staff on a new range of consumer electronics products, launched ahead of the festive season as well as the exciting new finance schemes on offer.

The new financing offers include an industry-first option under 'My Samsung My Combo' scheme that will enable consumers to purchase multiple Samsung products under one single EMI and do away with the hassle of managing multiple EMIs.

Consumers availing this finance scheme can purchase products with EMIs starting as low as Rs 1,790 for two products, Rs 2,490 for three products and Rs 3,390 for four products.

"As consumers start their festive shopping this season, we have tried to make all our retail touch points as safe as possible for our consumers. Our ground staff have been given additional training to follow all safety procedures," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung said it has set up a helpline for over 1,200 partners in small towns to address any query they have on product specifications, as there is a surge in consumers buying premium products in smaller towns.

 

