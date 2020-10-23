STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold falls Rs 75, silver rises by Rs 121

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,908 per pounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 24.72 per pounce.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:07 PM

Gold

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices declined by Rs 75 to Rs 51,069 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,144 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices, however, rose by Rs 121 to Rs 62,933 per kilogram from Rs 62,812 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Gold prices were fluctuating in upper range on Friday despite positive dollar index, market uncertainty over US Presidential election and US stimulus package," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Navneet Damani, VP, Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices back to the USD 1,900 range as it is weighed by a stronger dollar, as investors kept a close watch on the final US presidential election debate and sought further clarity on a coronavirus aid package."

