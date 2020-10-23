Hyundai to set up Rs 150 crore training school near Chennai to boost skills of job aspirants

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India will invest Rs 150 crore to set up the Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills near Chennai. Aimed at developing the skills of youth for the job market, the institute will come up on 6.45 acres at Irungattukkottai, near Chennai.



The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, took part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the institute through video conference from the Secretariat.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “With the new training centre, we are confident of creating a rich talent pool of trained personnel across industries. Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill marks a new chapter in employment generation and will pave the way for sustained professional growth sparking an all-round personal & economic development for beneficiaries. We have also envisioned an innovation centre which will provide facilities to budding innovators to translate their projects to reality.”

It will serve as an incubation centre for up-skilling people and focus on human-centric innovations and mobility solutions. The new infrastructure will take the training programs to the next dimension while making Hyundai Motor India a global hub for think tanks and skilling manpower, said the company.

“The state of Tamil Nadu has been leading industrial growth in the country. We envision the upcoming advanced and state-of-the-art training centre will provide yet another opportunity to greatly empower youth for future and will take Tamil Nadu and India to the forefront of industrial development for the automotive sector and beyond, on a global platform,” added Kim.

The investment will be made by the company’s CSR arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation. By launching the Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill, the company aims to develop talent and make them ready for global opportunities in world class firms which are setting up base in the country.