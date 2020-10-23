STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IDBI Bank reports Rs 324 cr profit for Q2; NPA ratio down

Compared sequentially, the bank registered a 125 per cent jump against the first quarter net profit of Rs 144 crore, IDBI Bank said in release.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

IDBI Bank

Image of IDBI Bank used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IDBI Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 324 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year against a loss of Rs 3,459 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Compared sequentially, the bank registered a 125 per cent jump against the first quarter net profit of Rs 144 crore, IDBI Bank said in release.

Total income of the bank fell by 7.5 per cent to Rs 5,761.06 crore during July-September 2020-21 compared to Rs 6,231.02 crore in the same period of 2019-20, the private sector lender said.

The bank's net interest income grew by 4 per cent to Rs 1,695 crore during the reported quarter, while the net interest margin improved by 37 basis points to 2.70 per cent from 2.33 per cent.

The lender promoted by LIC said it also improved on its bad assets ratio by reducing gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 25.08 per cent of gross loans as on September 30, 2020, against 29.43 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs improved to 2.67 per cent from 5.97 per cent. In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at Rs 41,090.53 crore by the end of September 2020 against Rs 52,052.78 crore by September 2019.

Net NPAs were down at Rs 3,362.66 crore from Rs 7,918.61 crore. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were down at Rs 581.15 crore for the September quarter against Rs 5,641.32 crore for the year-ago quarter.

The return on assets was at 0.43 per cent against (-)4.54 per cent a year ago period. "Bank has made COVID-19 related provision of Rs 247 crore in March 2020 quarter and Rs 189 crore in June 2020 quarter. Cumulative COVID-19 related provision was Rs 436 crore as at September 30, 2020. The provision made by the bank is more than minimum required as per the RBI guidelines," IDBI Bank said. IDBI Bank shares closed at Rs 39.75 apiece on BSE, up/down 1.4 per cent from the previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IDBI IDBI bank Quarterly results
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp