STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mi India sells 50 lakh smartphones in 7-day festive sales

Mi 10, the brand's premium flagship smartphone, was available for Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999 in two variants, respectively, during the festive period.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Xiaomi mobiles

For Representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Smartphone brand Mi India on Friday said it has sold 50 lakh handsets during the seven-day festive sales across Amazon, Flipkart and mi.com platforms.

The biggest highlight of the festive sale (October 15-October 21) was the way more than 15,000 retailer partners of Mi India helped serve the needs of consumers and doubled the business, the company said in a statement.

"It's incredible to see retailers and partners coming together, putting their best foot forward during these unprecedented times. This festive season was the biggest shopping season for us," said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India.

Mi 10, the brand's premium flagship smartphone, was available for Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999 in two variants, respectively, during the festive period.

Some of the other offers included discounts on popular Note Series -- Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max -- available at a discount of Rs 1,000, while Redmi Note 9 Pro was offered with an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500.

Earlier, Mi India created a new Guinness World Records feat by setting up the world's largest oil lamp titled "The 'Ray of Hope" during the Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata on Thursday.

"The 'Ray of Hope' is a symbol through which we stand in solidarity with the nation hoping for a safer, healthier and brighter future for all," said Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mi India festive sales
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp