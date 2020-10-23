STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex ends 127 points higher; Nifty reclaims 11,900-level 

On the Sensex, Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer, rallying around 4 per cent, followed by M&M, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and NTPC.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex ended 127 points higher on Friday, primarily led by gains in auto, metal and power sector stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

After rising 252.63 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 127.01 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 40,685.50, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end 11,930.35.

On the Sensex, Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer, rallying around 4 per cent, followed by M&M, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and NTPC.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, HUL and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

According to traders, domestic equities ended with gains tracking largely positive cues from global markets.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul closed up to 0.54 per cent higher, while Shanghai finished in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the green in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.38 per cent higher at USD 42.62 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.61 against the US dollar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp