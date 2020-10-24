Hyundai Motor India to build Rs 150 crore skill training centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India will invest Rs 150 crore to set up the Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills near Chennai, according to the automaker. The institute is focused on imparting skill training for aspiring youth and will come up on 6.45 acres at Irungattukkottai, near Chennai.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami took part in the ground breaking ceremony of the institute through a video conference facility from the Secretariat.

SS Kim MD & CEO said, “With the new training centre, we are confident of creating a rich talent pool of trained personnel across industries.

Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill... will pave the way for sustained professional growth sparking an all-round personal & economic development for beneficiaries. We have also envisioned an innovation centre which will provide facilities to budding innovators to translate their projects to reality”.