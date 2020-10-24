More than 2 lakh premium bikes sold between April-September

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 2 lakh motorcycles were sold between April-September this year in the premium segment (250cc-800cc). Many automakers tried to increase their presence in the lucrative segment, but none have managed to challenge the might of Royal Enfield. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 204,081 units of premium bikes were sold during the first half of FY21 as against 342,515 units sold during the corresponding period last fiscal.

While the segment’s sales in the first quarter were fully disrupted by Covid-19 induced lockdown, it has now recovered to pre-covid levels. Sub-segment wise, maximum sales took place between 250cc- 350cc engine capacity bikes at 189,853 units. Royal Enfield faced almost zero competition in the segment and accounted for over 99 per cent of the total sales at 188,373 units. The home-grown brand is now all set to launch the much awaited Meteor 350 motorcycle on November 6. The Meteor 350 is going to be a direct replacement to the Thunderbird 350X motorcycle and is expected to be priced below `1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Going ahead, experts feel that the segment will become more competitive as rival two-wheeler makers are launching bikes that not only looks like an RE bike but also comes at similar price range. “Jawa has become a challenger to RE bikes in certain belts. It has certain brand appeal but its reach is nowhere near to RE. Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles’ upcoming mid-weight bikes can give serious competition to RE bikes as they possess required expertise, brand appeal and reach,” said an auto analyst requesting anonymity.

In 2019, Bajaj Auto and Britain’s iconic brand Triumph had announced forming a non-equity joint venture to manufacture 300-700 cc motorcycles which are expected to hit the market in 2021. Japan’s Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is also eyeing to capture this market. Last month it had unveiled its Honda H’ness CB 350 while its prices were announced on 8 October, 2020. The motorcycle is available in two variants—DLX and DLX Pro. The base version is priced at `1.85 lakh while the Pro variant is available for `1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).