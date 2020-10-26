STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex plunges 540 points; Reliance Industries tanks 4 per cent

After tanking 737 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index recovered some lost ground to end 540 points or 1.33 per cent lower at 40,145.50.

Published: 26th October 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 540 points on Monday, tracking heavy losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid negative cues from global markets.

After tanking 737 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index recovered some lost ground to end 540 points or 1.33 per cent lower at 40,145.50.

The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 162.60 points or 1.36 per cent to 11,767.75. Bajaj Auto was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling around 6 per cent, followed by M&M, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Shares of RIL sank around 4 per cent after Amazon.com Inc won an interim arbitration award against its partner Future Group for selling its retail business to Reliance Industries for Rs 24,713 crore.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid and HUL were among the gainers.

The Indian market opened on a subdued note following mixed global cues as coronavirus cases in the Europe surged and several countries considered re-imposing strict lockdown measures, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

During the afternoon session, the market continued to trade weak with selloff in metals, auto, realty and financial stocks, he added.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a negative note. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading weak in early deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.04 per cent lower at USD 41.14 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 23 paise to close at 73.84 against the US dollar.

