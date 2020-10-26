STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex sheds over 150 points to reach near 41500-mark in early trade

Reliance Industries was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, M&M, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Published: 26th October 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 173.47 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 40,512.03, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 47.20 points or 0.40 per cent to 11,883.15. Reliance Industries was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, M&M, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, PowerGrid and L&T were among the gainers. In the previous session, Sensex settled 127.01 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 40,685.50; and the Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end 11,930.35.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 906.93 crore on a net basis on Friday. "Indian equities are likely to witness some amount of volatility this week due expiry factor," said Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.

Additionally, announcement of second quarter earnings by a large number of companies and key economic data especially infrastructure output (core sector) and fiscal deficit for September would be key things to watch out for, he stated.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.64 per cent lower at USD 41.38 per barrel.

