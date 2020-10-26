STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

The pandemic and re-pricing of assets

Covid-19 has done one thing which people did not expect. Almost all services or assets have been re-priced.

Published: 26th October 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

India Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

Covid-19 has done one thing which people did not expect. Almost all services or assets have been re-priced. So salaries are being re-negotiated, interest rates have gone down, and many people are negotiating rents. What are the options that you have as an employee, or a lender or a land-lord? 

As an employee: There is a good chance that companies may downsize their business and hire people to work from remote locations. If clerical work can be shifted from Mumbai to say Nashik, Baroda or Coimbatore, it is obvious that they will save some money. 

The salaries will be lower, and the company will save money on daily commute, rent (they will shift to a smaller office), will need lesser support staff, etc.

As an employee you should accept the offer while keeping your options open—and look at newer opportunities in a post-covid19 world.

What if some American company wants you to work remotely from Coimbatore? So do not take a hasty ego-driven decision of not taking a lesser salary. 

The time to change jobs is when YOU have the option, not when your boss is calling you an option!

What happens if you have kept money in a bank fixed deposit at 10% and now comes up for renewal? Well, if you do not know how to invest in equity markets or even debt mutual funds, you will have to accept the 6% fixed deposit interest that the bank gives you. Here, you have been re-negotiated for a lower rate. 

If you are a land-lord and your client’s agreement comes up for discussion, what choice do you really have?

With more and more people leaving Tier1 and Tier 2 cities, rents are not likely to go up in a hurry.  So if the tenant offers you Rs 18,000 per month instead of Rs 23,000 (which he or the previous tenant was paying), you will have to accept the lower offer.  

Assume you have to pay Rs 2,500 per month as society maintenance charges, keeping the house locked for 4 months is going to cost you Rs 10,000! Apart from this, the Rs 18,000 per month that you did not get is a loss too. 

So you should accept the offer at 18k.

Make sure that you put a 10 per cent increase clause - so that you can use that to increase the rent after one year.

However, if the rents do increase and you get offers for Rs 23,000 (pre-covid19  rates), you can (should?) change the tenant.  

As a tenant, your ability to get a better rate from your landlord depends on the following - 

a) how well your landlord knows you 
b) your social image and standing - ego 
c) your landlord’s waiting patience and your landlords knowledge about your situation  
d) if your landlord has 12 properties giving him rent and he is paying EMI for some of the flats given out on hire.  

Largely speaking, do not take a 10 year decision based on a 10 month problem. We will over-come the problem—I am sure we will learn to live with the problem of Covid-19. We have lived long enough with the problem of the pandemic. By February 2021 we may have learnt to live with the virus. It will kill fewer people, and we will have learnt to use the right protocols.

PV subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Repricing COVID economy COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp