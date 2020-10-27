STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel IQ to tap into cloud communications market

Airtel is already a large player in the B2B connectivity space and serves over one million businesses with a portfolio that spans cloud, connectivity, security, etc.

Published: 27th October 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has beaten its rivals to the market in the $1 billion-worth cloud communications segment. The company became the first Indian telco to enter the space on Monday with the launch of Airtel IQ, a cloud-based communications platform that is designed to enable businesses deepen engagement with their customers.

“With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as Voice, SMS, IVR in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile,” the company claimed, adding that its clients will be able to communicate securely with customers over Airtel IQ since the communication is encrypted and all mobile/telephone numbers are masked.

The Indian cloud communications market is growing close to 20 per cent annually. The telco has already onboarded several big names to Airtel IQ’s beta phase, including Swiggy, Justdial, Urban Company, Havells and Dr. Lal Path Labs. Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy, said, “Secure communication between our customers, delivery partners and partner restaurants is key to our service enablement”.

The firm expects large call centre ecosystem, e-commerce and internet companies, start-ups, banks and those into manufacturing and distribution to be early adopters of the platform, given their need for omni-channel communications. According to Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, the new platform could translate into a 30-40 per cent cost reduction for enterprises as compared to traditional models.

One million businesses

Airtel is already a large player in the B2B connectivity space and serves over one million businesses with a portfolio that spans cloud, connectivity, security, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp