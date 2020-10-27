STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hyderabad Airport introduces E-boarding facility for international passengers

In line with the Centre'sDigital India campaign, the airport's international e-boarding service ramps up safe travel options for international passengers choosing to fly out of the city.

Published: 27th October 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has started rolling out end-to-end paperless E- boarding facility for international flights, becoming the first airport in India to do so, the GMR group said on Tuesday.

The GMR group-led airport already has the credit of being the first and only airport in India to offer truly end- to-end paperless E-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights, a press release said.

In line with the Centre'sDigital India campaign, the airport's international e-boarding service ramps up safe travel options for international passengers choosing to fly out of the city.

The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines. Hyderabad International Airport rolled out its e- boarding services for international flights after the government's nod based on a rigorous and successful pilot, it said.

As a key partner to this initiative, IndiGo Airlines became the maiden carrier to commence this facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on the 6E 1405 flight on October 2.

Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport's e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, according to the release.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said, "In the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides more pleasant airport experience. After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding solution for international operations."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp